Call to Artists: Apply for Guelph’s 2024 Artist-in-Residence program

Celebrating artistic creation, inspiration and community connections through the eleventh annual Artist-in-Residence program

Guelph, Ont., February 7, 2024 – The City of Guelph invites artists and art collectives (collaborations by two or more artists) to submit Expressions of Interest for the 2024 Artist-in-Residence program.

This program asks artists to consider how the community might witness, contribute to, engage with or participate in their art. Artists practicing in all mediums and modes of expression are encouraged to apply, including:

literary (text-based expressions, spoken word, poetry)

media (sound, video, animation, digital)

performance (visual, dance, music, theatre)

visual (drawing, painting, sculpture, mixed media)

This year’s program will award two projects with a residency and a $7,000 project budget. Artists should note that this is not a live-in residency.

The successful artists will be chosen through a two-phase selection process:

Phase one, Expression of Interest: Artists will be evaluated on their creative integrity and experience, vision for inclusive community involvement, and ability to deliver high-quality work on time and on budget. The application deadline for this phase is March 5 at 11:59 p.m. An information session about the application process and best practices for phase one will be hosted online, on February 15 at 6 p.m. Register for this information session. Phase two, Request for Proposal: Artists shortlisted during phase one will be invited to develop their concept proposals and participate in a one-on-one information session via video or phone call. Shortlisted artists will receive a $400 honorarium for their second submission.

Interested persons or groups are encouraged to visit guelph.ca/artistinresidence to read the full call to artists and to complete and submit their applications.

About the Artist-in-Residence program

The City of Guelph offers the Artist-in-Residence program to broaden the community’s experience of the arts, inviting artists to engage with the public and showcase their creative practices while animating public spaces. The program aligns with the vision of Guelph’s Culture Plan, fostering innovation through creativity, curiosity and collaborative expression.

Media Contact

Dawn Owen, Curator

Museums and Culture, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-826-1221 extension 2774

[email protected]