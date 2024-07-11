Notice of intention to designate: 220 Gordon Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 220 Gordon St as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the property is Lots 1 and 2 of Benjamin Harrison’s unregistered survey.

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by 569/22. The heritage attributes of 220 Gordon Street display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

220 Gordon Street meets Criterion 1 having design or physical value as it is a representative example of limestone construction from the mid-19th century with an 1875 addition that has a corner entrance door in a rare, rounded, 2-storey limestone corner.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets Criterion 4 because it has direct associations with a theme of historical mixed use involving local corner stores with housing above – a combination that was conventional in many of Guelph’s residential neighbourhoods since the establishment of the Town and in some cases continuing into the first half of the 20th century.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criteria 7 because it is important in defining, maintaining and supporting the architectural character of the area. This segment of the Gordon Street streetscape is an important historic element adjacent to the Brooklyn and College Hill Heritage Conservation District.

The subject property meets Criteria 8 because the stone building is visually and historically linked to its surroundings. The 1875 limestone addition to the north expanded the commercial/residential uses and its architectural design is quite compatible with the materials and form of the original building. The close proximity of the corner store doors and flanking windows to the street gives it visual prominence at this intersection within the historic Gordon Street streetscape.

The subject property meets Criteria 9 because the building’s distinctive form and limestone construction have become a landmark within the historic Gordon Street and College Hill streetscape.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 220 Gordon Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

2-storey, limestone corner building form with a rounded corner in the roof and stone exterior of the northern portion of the building

original limestone exterior facing Gordon Street, James Street East and the east elevation facing the parking area

limestone parapet on west elevation marking the earlier north wall of the building

original window and door openings in the stone exterior walls

two large storefront windows flanking the corner entrance (currently filled in with granite)

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 9, 2024 at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 2496

[email protected]

Notice date: July 11, 2024