Notice of intention to designate: 28 Norfolk Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate the building known as Saint Agnes School at 28 Norfolk Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is BLOCK OF LAND BOUNDED BY NORFOLK, NORTHUMBERLAND, DUBLIN & CORK STREETS, PLAN 8 SAVE AND EXCEPT CS27965 & CS64284, CITY OF GUELPH

Statement of cultural heritage value or interest

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets seven of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The heritage attributes of 28 Norfolk Street display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1, being of design or physical value, because it is a rare and representative example of the Second Empire style of Institutional architecture in the City of Guelph. It is also one of very few extant stone schools in the City of Guelph.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with the history of Catholic education in the City of Guelph, specifically the provision of education by the Sisters of Loretto.

The subject property meets Criterion 5 because it yields information that contributes to an understanding of the Guelph Catholic community and the development of the Catholic school system in Guelph.

The subject property meets Criterion 6 because it reflects the works of John Hall Jr. and William Mahoney, two significant Guelph-based architects. The building represents one of Hall’s last institutional commissions, and one of Mahoney’s first.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets Criterion 7 because the property is important in defining the character of the Cork streetscape and Catholic Hill Cultural Heritage Landscape.

The subject property meets Criterion 8 because the property is functionally, visually, and historically linked to the Catholic Hill Cultural Heritage Landscape.

The subject property meets Criterion 9 because the property is a highly visible and prominent landmark for the Guelph community. The school is located at the apex of Cork Street on Catholic Hill and can be viewed from as far away as Wyndham Street.

Description of heritage attributes

The following elements of the property at 28 Norfolk Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Second Empire stone school with rectangular plan and hipped roof

Symmetrical façade

Tower, including the stone dentils and steeply pitched hipped-roof

All window and door openings

All stone sills and lintels at window and door openings

Stone quoins at all corners of the building

Central gable on rear elevation

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring City Council permission for an alteration to the design.

A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated July 9, 2024 and at guelph.ca/heritage.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on ­­­Friday August 9, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation bylaw which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the bylaw may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon, Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services 519-822-1260 x 3872

[email protected].

Notice date: July 11, 2024