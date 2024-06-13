Notice of intention to designate: 14 Neeve Street

Take notice that the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph intends to designate 14 Neeve Street as a property of cultural heritage value or interest under section 29, Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

Description of the property

The legal description of the subject property is The legal description of the property is 712850047 –PT LOTS 3 & 4, PLAN 33, *PT 2 61R4475; LOT 4, PLAN 269; LANE, PL 269, AS IN ROS587105; City of GUELPH

Statement of Significance

The subject property is worthy of designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act because it meets five of the nine prescribed criteria for determining cultural heritage value or interest, according to Ontario Regulation 9/06 as amended by Ontario Regulation 569/22. The heritage attributes of 14 Neeve Street display: design/physical, historical/associative, and contextual value.

Design/Physical Value

The subject property meets Criterion 1 because it is a representative example of a stone residence built in the neo-classical vernacular style.

The subject property meets criterion 2 because it displays a high degree of craftsmanship. The stonemasonry of William Slater demonstrates a mastery of the craft.

Historical/Associative Value

The subject property meets criterion 4 because it has direct associations with Francis Law, a significant merchant in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

The subject property meets criteria 6 because it reflects the work of stonemason William Slater, a significant nineteenth-century stonemason who built several notable structures in the City of Guelph, principally St James the Apostle Anglican Church.

Contextual Value

The subject property meets criterion 8 because it is physically, functionally, and historically linked to its surroundings. 14 Neeve is linked to 130-132 Surrey Street East, which was built by Francis Law in 1914. Additionally, the property’s proximity to the railroad permitted the property to function as a refuge and boarding house for people travelling along the railways during the Great Depression.

Description of Heritage Attributes

The following elements of the property at 14 Neeve Street should be considered as heritage attributes in a designation under Part IV, Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Form and massing of the two-storey, 3-bay, hipped roof, limestone detached residential dwelling.

Yellow brick chimneys

Limestone exterior walls, including quoins, lintels, and sills.

All original window and door openings

It is intended that non-original features may be returned to the documented earlier designs or to their documented original without requiring Council to amend the heritage designation by-law. A more detailed description of the property’s cultural heritage value may be found in staff’s report to City Council dated June 11, 2024 and at www.guelph.ca.

Notice of objection

Any person may send a notice of objection to this proposed designation, before 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024. This notice must be sent by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph and must set out the reason for the objection and all relevant facts. If a notice of objection is received, the Council of the City of Guelph shall consider the objection and make a decision whether or not to withdraw the notice of intention to designate the property within 90 days after the end of the 30-day objection period. If Council decides not to withdraw its intention to designate, a heritage designation bylaw must be passed within 120 days after the date of publication of the notice of intention to designate. Council must publish a notice of passing of the designation by-law which is followed by a 30-day appeal period when appeals of the by-law may be given to the Ontario Land Tribunal for a hearing and decision.

Dylan McMahon

Acting City Clerk

City of Guelph

1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1

For more information

Jack Mallon, Heritage Planner

Planning Services (519) 837-5616 x 3872

[email protected].

Notice date: June 13, 2024