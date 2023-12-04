New service improvements to Guelph Transit route 5

Guelph, Ont., December 4, 2023 – We’re making some route adjustments starting January 7, 2024.
Schedule and/or route name changes
Route changes
|Route
|Route change
|5 Goodwin
|o New express service coming for a portion of Route 5 Goodwin
o After picking up customers at the Gordon at Edinburgh northbound bus stop, Route 5 Goodwin will express service to the University Centre (no pick-ups or drop-offs)
o No changes to hours and frequency of service
