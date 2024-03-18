Share your thoughts: Help shape Downtown construction

It’s time for an important conversation about construction timing for the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program

Guelph, Ont., March 18, 2024 – As we prepare for Downtown infrastructure renewal, we want to hear from Guelph residents and businesses about how to best plan for this construction in the Downtown.

We’re looking at different options on construction timing and phasing that can mean either shorter or longer timelines over the course of this multi-year project, and we need the community’s input to make sure we get it right.

Between now and April 7, share your thoughts online about how you’d like to see Downtown construction take shape over the next few decades.

You can also visit our public open house to have your say:

Date: Wednesday, March 27

Time: 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph, Ontario

What is the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program?

We have aging infrastructure in the Downtown that must be replaced; some of the underground pipes are over 100 years old! Leaving these aging water and sewer pipes as-is will create problems for our Downtown community if they break or fail.

This program is a once-in-a-generation construction project. It will improve and upgrade Downtown Guelph’s roads, sewers, watermains, sidewalks, cycling facilities, and the streetscape to replace aging infrastructure and make the Downtown even more resilient, welcoming, and lovable.

Guided by the Downtown Secondary Plan, this important renewal work will create the foundation for future success and sustainability for Downtown Guelph for the next 50 years and beyond.

This project is also part of the overall Downtown Renewal Program that will revitalize and transform Downtown Guelph.

Let’s get ready for construction together

Downtown Guelph is and will continue to be the heart of our city. It’s important that we hear from Guelph residents how you’d like to see this work unfold. If you live, work, or own a business in Guelph, especially in the Downtown area, we’d love to hear from (or speak with!) you to help create a vibrant place for everyone in the Downtown.

For more information

Andrew Miller, P.Eng, PMP, Project Engineer

Design and Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]