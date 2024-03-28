Guelph to improve road safety and accessibility throughout 2024

Guelph, Ont., ​March 28, 2024​ – We’re installing new traffic signals, all-way stops, and pedestrian crossovers across Guelph to help improve road safety and accessibility for people walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.

Guelphites will see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2024:

New signals

Watson Pkwy South at Stone Road East – new traffic signal

Gordon Street at McGilvray Street – new intersection pedestrian signal

Victoria Road South at Florence Lane – temporary signal due to York Road construction

New all-way stops

Gosling Gardens at Doyle Drive

Kathleen Street at Division Street

Farley Drive at Pine Ridge Drive

Farley Drive at Beaver Meadow

Jenson Boulevard at Pine Ridge Drive

New pedestrian crossovers

Pedestrian crossings help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a pedestrian crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding. Pedestrian crossings are coming to:

Downey Road at Pheasant Run Drive

Paisley Street at Glasgow Street North

Clairfields Drive East near Westminister Woods Park

Near 38 Dawson Road (between Willow Road and Shelldale Crescent)

Hadati Road near Upton Crescent

Summerfield Drive at Amsterdam Crescent

Bicycle signals

Bicycle signals are planned for the following locations:

College Avenue West at Edinburgh Road South



Silvercreek Parkway North at Speedvale Avenue West



Wellington Street East at Neeve Street

Traffic signal rebuilds/updates

Each year, we modernize some traffic signals at Guelph intersections to replace aging equipment. This year, we’ll upgrade the following five intersections:

Kortright Road West at Scottsdale Drive/Ironwood Road

Silvercreek Parkway North at Greengate Road

Silvercreek Parkway North at Speedvale Avenue West

Edinburgh Road South at College Avenue West

Wellington Street East at Neeve Street

