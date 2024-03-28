Guelph to improve road safety and accessibility throughout 2024

Guelph, Ont., March 28, 2024 – We’re installing new traffic signals, all-way stops, and pedestrian crossovers across Guelph to help improve road safety and accessibility for people walking, cycling, riding transit, using mobility devices and driving.
Guelphites will see the following traffic control measures installed throughout 2024:
New signals
- Watson Pkwy South at Stone Road East – new traffic signal
- Gordon Street at McGilvray Street – new intersection pedestrian signal
- Victoria Road South at Florence Lane – temporary signal due to York Road construction
New all-way stops
- Gosling Gardens at Doyle Drive
- Kathleen Street at Division Street
- Farley Drive at Pine Ridge Drive
- Farley Drive at Beaver Meadow
- Jenson Boulevard at Pine Ridge Drive
New pedestrian crossovers
Pedestrian crossings help you get from one side of the road to the other. At a pedestrian crossover, drivers must wait until pedestrians have cleared the entire road before proceeding. Pedestrian crossings are coming to:
- Downey Road at Pheasant Run Drive
- Paisley Street at Glasgow Street North
- Clairfields Drive East near Westminister Woods Park
- Near 38 Dawson Road (between Willow Road and Shelldale Crescent)
- Hadati Road near Upton Crescent
- Summerfield Drive at Amsterdam Crescent
Bicycle signals
Bicycle signals are planned for the following locations:
- College Avenue West at Edinburgh Road South
- Silvercreek Parkway North at Speedvale Avenue West
- Wellington Street East at Neeve Street
Traffic signal rebuilds/updates
Each year, we modernize some traffic signals at Guelph intersections to replace aging equipment. This year, we’ll upgrade the following five intersections:
- Kortright Road West at Scottsdale Drive/Ironwood Road
- Silvercreek Parkway North at Greengate Road
- Silvercreek Parkway North at Speedvale Avenue West
- Edinburgh Road South at College Avenue West
- Wellington Street East at Neeve Street
