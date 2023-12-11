Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection re-opened to traffic

Minor improvements to continue in spring 2024

Notice date: December 11, 2023

About the project

The reconstruction of the Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street intersection is a phase of work connected to the Speedvale Avenue East reconstruction and bridge replacement. The intersection recently reopened to traffic following improvements to the underground utilities including sanitary sewers, water mains, storm sewers and electrical.

Temporary re-opening

Additional construction work will take place in the spring to complete in-boulevard cycling facilities and relocate several utility poles that have been placed in temporary locations at the intersection.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

The sidewalks at the intersection will be open throughout the winter. People walking in the area can expect that the temporary utility poles may pose obstacles on the sidewalk during this time.

Temporary pavement markings and signs will direct people cycling in the area to use the road. The planned multi-use paths and cycle tracks will also be completed in spring 2024 when construction resumes.

Drivers

Drivers on Woolwich Street should expect to sometimes share the lane with people biking in the vicinity of the intersection. The intersection and lanes are fully opened for drivers and busses.

Map of construction area

For more information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Reg Russwurm, Manager of Design and Construction

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2765

[email protected]