Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile: Club Pilates Guelph South

Club Pilates Guelph South provides a holistic fitness experience combining traditional reformer-based pilates techniques with innovative equipment like the TRX®, springboard, and EXO-chair. With a wide range of class offerings, these full-body, low-impact classes cater to all fitness levels and wellness goals.

You can find Club Pilates at 10 Samuel Drive, Unit B or online at clubpilates.com/location/guelphsouth.

Karen Mayfield, owner of Club Pilates Guelph South

Karen Mayfield, Julia Cicuttin, and Anthony Cicuttin are the mother-daughter-son team behind Club Pilates Guelph South. Before Club Pilates Guelph South, Karen built eSolutionsGroup from the ground up and became the first female partner at an engineering consulting firm, CRA. After the firm sold the company, she embarked on a new journey, combining her passion for fitness and care for the community by starting a Club Pilates studio.

Her daughter Julia, a chemical engineering graduate from the University of Waterloo, introduced Karen to the power of pilates and sparked her interest in health, fitness, and mental wellbeing. Inspired by Karen’s journey as a woman in business, Julia is eager to merge her technical expertise with holistic wellness in this family entrepreneurial pursuit.

Business background

Club Pilates Guelph South is a welcoming and inclusive fitness community dedicated to helping people of all levels reach their health and fitness goals. Their mission is to make reformer pilates more accessible through modern, innovative equipment and personalized instruction from certified trainers passionate about empowering members with the tools they need to lead healthier lifestyles. They provide dynamic, low-impact, full-body workouts on state-of-the-art reformer beds. TriggerPoint, TRX®, springboard, EXO-chair and other equipment designed to build strength, mobility, and stability complement the reformer-based group pilates classes. The studio offers a variety of classes and flexible schedules to accommodate people of all abilities and preferences. Club Pilates Guelph South strives to build an encouraging atmosphere where members can challenge themselves while connecting with others – achieving milestones together to achieve optimal wellbeing.

We asked why they chose Guelph.

The City of Guelph is ideal for a new Club Pilates business due to the city’s active, health-conscious community, favourable environment for small businesses, and proximity to major urban centers. Its diverse mix of students, families, and professionals provides a dynamic backdrop for a fitness venture. The City of Guelph’s supportive stance for small businesses has helped us thrive in this new venture. Their assistance navigating regulatory landscapes and providing resources has made establishing a Club Pilates studio infinitely more seamless. This support fosters the growth of individual businesses and contributes to the overall vibrancy of the local economy. The proximity to the University of Guelph is an added advantage, offering opportunities for partnerships, opportunities to give back to the next generation, and a perpetual influx of youthful energy. The city’s thriving cultural scene and focus on holistic wellness align with Club Pilates’ philosophy and lifestyle.

“Guelph isn’t just a location; it’s a stage set by a community that values health, wellness, and the success of its local businesses. Says Karen Mayfield, owner of Club Pilates South Guelph. With a diverse population, a supportive local government, and a commitment to small business growth, Guelph is the ideal backdrop for Club Pilates Guelph South to find its footing and flourish. So, roll out the mats, cue the music, and let the Pilates party commence!”

When asked why it’s important to support local, Karen responded.

“Supporting local is an investment in the heartbeat of our community, a vote for diversity, and a commitment to the unique character that makes our neighbourhoods thrive. We share a passion for wellness, fostering connections that strengthen our bodies and the fabric of our local spirit.”

Next Steps

Club Pilates Guelph South plans to become the premier pilates studio in the area through various growth and community engagement strategies. First, they will partner with local health organizations to expand their reach and promote holistic wellbeing. Additionally, they will host specialized workshops, programs, and events catering to different health needs to educate, build relationships, and appeal to a broader demographic. Finally, they will continue to host free mat classes as a thank-you to the Guelph community.

Visit Club Pilates Guelph South for more information on their signature classes. You can follow along with Club Pilates South Guelph on Facebook and Instagram.

Guelph Shops was launched to help businesses like Club Pilates Guelph South thrive and encourage our community to support local. If your business is interested in a Guelph Shops business spotlight, please contact [email protected].

Club Pilates Guelph South has verified all information within.