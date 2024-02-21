Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile: Gunit’s Boutique

Gunit’s Boutique specializes in fusion and western dresses, ethnic Indian/Pakistani suits

You can find Gunit’s Boutique at 987 Gordon St, Unit 5A, in Guelph or online at gunitsboutique.com.

Gunit Kaur, owner of Gunit’s Boutique

Gunit Kaur, the proud owner of a women’s clothing and stitching and alterations business in Guelph, introduces an establishment where fashion meets craftsmanship. Specializing in fusion and western dresses and ethnic Indian/Pakistani suits, the business stands out with a dedicated section for custom-made dresses. Gunit, a skilled designer with a decade of experience, infuses vitality into each creation, offering personalized statements for every customer.

Business background

In business for over a month, Gunit’s Boutique is a comprehensive destination for women’s clothing, providing design, stitching, and alteration services. Beyond selling clothes, the boutique embodies a multicultural approach, reflecting Gunit’s experience in New Delhi, India.

Looking ahead, Gunit aims to venture into online retail, transforming their website into an e-commerce platform. The near-term goal includes establishing a distinctive brand and expanding availability through various retail outlets. Guelph was chosen for its multicultural community, strategic location, a thriving market for women’s clothing, and supportive business environment.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Gunit responded,

“It’s important to help local businesses. When we support them, we make our community stronger and give people jobs. It’s like planting seeds for our neighbourhood to grow and stay healthy.”

Gunit emphasized the importance of supporting local businesses, contributing to the community’s economic foundation, fostering community pride, and creating job opportunities for overall growth and sustainability.