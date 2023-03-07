Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profile – Iron Embers

Iron Embers, incorporated in May 2011, specializes in manufacturing premium wood-burning fire pits and outdoor living accessories.

You can find Iron Embers at 32 Airpark Place, Unit 1, in Guelph or online at ironembers.com.

Eric Tamminga, owner of Iron Embers

Eric Tamminga is Iron Embers’ owner, founded in 2011 with his two brothers. His background as a mechanical engineer and working in the automation field for several years have been significant assets in getting Iron Embers running efficiently.

Business background

Iron Embers manufactures premium wood-burning fire pits and outdoor living accessories. All products are built locally at their facility in Guelph, Ontario. So keep yourself warm with a chiminea or grill up some fresh food with a BBQ grill on their Octagonal Cottager—they have you covered.

Eric and his brothers first formed the business as part of an Ontario Summer Company grant after receiving so much praise on the original fire pit they built with their father many years ago.

The Iron embers team expanded quickly and outgrew their original shop space. In their searches for a new home base, Iron embers looked to benefit their team member’s commutes and explored for a more central location. And so, when space became available in Guelph, they took it! Guelph is also closer to main transportation routes, and their LTL shipping rates have decreased since moving.

When asked why it’s important to support local, Eric responded,

“Local businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy. With all the upheaval in the supply chain over the past few years, it’s more important than ever to stand behind local small businesses that employ and train the next generation of workers.”

We also asked what makes Iron Embers unique.

All Iron Embers products, from fire pits to BBQ grills and vinyl tarp covers, are made in-house. They pride themselves in product value, hold very tight control of product quality, and offer an unmatched 10-year guarantee on every item sold. Iron Embers strives to build quality products they can proudly stand behind!

Iron Embers looks forward to seeing the company grow and establish leadership in North America’s premium fire pit and outdoor living industry. In addition, they plan to expand Iron Embers’ offerings with more complementary products and increase distribution across the continental US and Canada.

While Guelph bylaws restrict most wood-burning products, Iron Embers have gone above and beyond by offering natural gas or propane alternatives to any of the products!

Visit Iron Embers for more information on their products, including Guelph bylaw-safe options! In addition, you can follow Iron Embers’ work on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Guelph Shops is here to help businesses like Iron Embers thrive and encourage our community to support local.

