Omnia Packaging brings sustainable packaging business to Guelph

Guelph, Ont., September 21, 2023 – Omnia Packaging, the Canadian subsidiary of Italian company Gruppo Sunino, has landed in Guelph, bringing half a century of expertise in injection moulded plastic containers – a production process that incorporates modern, sustainable solutions.

Family owned, Omnia Packaging has two production divisions: paper and plastic. The paper division produces an innovative paper-based and glue-free packaging solution that can replace top-sealed polyethylene terephthalate (PET) trays without changing existing equipment. Mustang Paper Trays packages fresh produce from Canadian greenhouses and growers with expansions in the United States and Mexico. The plastic division provides sustainable plastic packaging to dairy and confectionary producers and co-packers. Omnia’s research and development aims to improve existing packaging and provide innovative packaging solutions for new products.

“We commend Guelph for its well-structured recycling and sustainability programs and appreciate the support from the City and their partners, such as Innovation Guelph, who share our commitment to sustainability and a circular economy,” says Paolo Sunino, owner of Omnia Packaging.

Part of Omnia’s expansion plans include hiring ten employees by next March.

“The City’s commitment to economic growth and prosperity and active work to attract and retain businesses has helped create a vibrant business community,” adds Sunino. “With easy access to several international airports that facilitate global business connections and a steady supply of skilled graduates, particularly in the agri-food and biotechnology sectors, Guelph is the right place to expand our business.”

“Omnia adds to Guelph’s already thriving agri-innovation cluster. We look forward to our continued work together to grow their company in our community and bring modern packaging solutions to the Canadian marketplace,” says Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development.

Omnia Packaging received $3.7 million in funding from the Government of Canada through a zero per cent loan granted through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. In addition, we support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

Media Contact

Christine Chapman, Manager

Economic Development, Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]