Guelph Tourism Launches Funding Streams to Support Tourism Product Development

Tourism funding streams open for visitor-oriented events, experiences, and assets to boost Guelph’s tourism industry.

Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2024— The City of Guelph and Destination Marketing Guelph are

excited to announce the launch of the Tourism Grants Program, designed to support the

development and attraction of new tourism initiatives across Guelph.

On April 16, City Council passed the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Administration Policy, which outlined three funding portfolios to support strategic tourism investments that

prioritize the advancement of Guelph’s reputation as a must-see visitor destination. The

objectives of the funding streams are to support initiatives that demonstrate the ability to

drive overnight stays at local accommodations and have a strong visitor appeal.

The funding streams will be jointly managed between the City’s Tourism and Destination

Development office and Destination Marketing Guelph.

“We are looking forward to seeing innovative ideas and initiatives come forward to foster

expanded tourism offerings in the City and highlight the opportunities the MAT can bring to

the tourism economy,” said Hilary McCann, Executive Director of Destination Marketing

Guelph.

“Funding programs that support the tourism industry have been an important goal for

Guelph Tourism since the implementation of the Municipal Accommodation Tax,” says Alex

Jaworiwsky, manager of Tourism and Destination Development for the City of Guelph.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest and passion coming from the community and we’re looking

forward to supporting strong partnerships and ideas that appeal to visitors.”

There will be three funding streams available in 2024 for activities that occurred between

January 1 and December 31. A second round of funding for activities set to take place in

2025 will open again in November 2024.

Grant Options

Destination Animation Fund

Encourages tourism product development for consistent community events to increase

Guelph’s year-around tourism products while developing new partnerships amongst the

tourism community.

Marketing Material Development Fund

Assists in the creation of new accessible physical and digital marketing materials to help

tourism operators steward the Guelph story and tourism opportunities in a cohesive way.

Gather Here Sponsorship Fund

Supports the attraction of new larger-scale events in Guelph such as conferences, sporting

events, and festivals. Successful applicants should be able to demonstrate high rates of

visitor attraction, the ability to increase Guelph’s brand awareness, and collaboration with

local accommodations and conference venues.

Applications are Open

The Destination Animation Fund and the Marketing Material Development Fund will be

accepting applications between June 3rd and June 28th, 2024.

The Gather Here Sponsorship Fund will accept applications on rolling basis until 2027.

Additional guidelines for applicants looking to apply for funding can visit Guelph.ca or

Gatheringuelph.com to learn more.

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The funding streams are an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy which supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable,

creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and

supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision

for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus

on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract

investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key

sectors.

