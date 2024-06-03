Guelph Tourism Launches Funding Streams to Support Tourism Product Development

Tourism funding streams open for visitor-oriented events, experiences, and assets to boost Guelph’s tourism industry.
Guelph, Ont., June 3, 2024— The City of Guelph and Destination Marketing Guelph are
excited to announce the launch of the Tourism Grants Program, designed to support the
development and attraction of new tourism initiatives across Guelph.
On April 16, City Council passed the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Administration Policy, which outlined three funding portfolios to support strategic tourism investments that
prioritize the advancement of Guelph’s reputation as a must-see visitor destination. The
objectives of the funding streams are to support initiatives that demonstrate the ability to
drive overnight stays at local accommodations and have a strong visitor appeal.
The funding streams will be jointly managed between the City’s Tourism and Destination
Development office and Destination Marketing Guelph.
“We are looking forward to seeing innovative ideas and initiatives come forward to foster
expanded tourism offerings in the City and highlight the opportunities the MAT can bring to
the tourism economy,” said Hilary McCann, Executive Director of Destination Marketing
Guelph.
“Funding programs that support the tourism industry have been an important goal for
Guelph Tourism since the implementation of the Municipal Accommodation Tax,” says Alex
Jaworiwsky, manager of Tourism and Destination Development for the City of Guelph.
“We’ve seen a lot of interest and passion coming from the community and we’re looking
forward to supporting strong partnerships and ideas that appeal to visitors.”
There will be three funding streams available in 2024 for activities that occurred between
January 1 and December 31. A second round of funding for activities set to take place in
2025 will open again in November 2024.
Grant Options
Destination Animation Fund
Encourages tourism product development for consistent community events to increase
Guelph’s year-around tourism products while developing new partnerships amongst the
tourism community.
Marketing Material Development Fund
Assists in the creation of new accessible physical and digital marketing materials to help
tourism operators steward the Guelph story and tourism opportunities in a cohesive way.
Gather Here Sponsorship Fund
Supports the attraction of new larger-scale events in Guelph such as conferences, sporting
events, and festivals. Successful applicants should be able to demonstrate high rates of
visitor attraction, the ability to increase Guelph’s brand awareness, and collaboration with
local accommodations and conference venues.
Applications are Open
The Destination Animation Fund and the Marketing Material Development Fund will be
accepting applications between June 3rd and June 28th, 2024.
The Gather Here Sponsorship Fund will accept applications on rolling basis until 2027.
Additional guidelines for applicants looking to apply for funding can visit Guelph.ca or
Gatheringuelph.com to learn more.
About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy
The funding streams are an outcome of the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy which supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable,
creative and smart local economy that is connected to regional and global markets and
supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision
for fostering inclusive prosperity as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus
on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract
investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key
sectors.
Media Contact
Amaka Obi
Communications Officer
Strategic Communications and Community Engagement
City of Guelph
226-332-1865
[email protected]