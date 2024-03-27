City of Guelph seeks property donations for a temporary structured encampment

Guelph, Ont., March 25, 2024 – In response to a mayoral direction issued on February 28, the City of Guelph is seeking private property donations to (potentially) establish a temporary structured encampment as part of its ongoing efforts to address unsheltered homelessness.

Property owners within Guelph are invited to identify potential sites suitable for conversion into temporary structured encampments. These sites will serve as safe havens for those in need for a minimum period of three years. While properties within one kilometre of the downtown core are preferred, all submissions will be considered.

Property owners interested in contributing to this initiative are encouraged to submit their name, contact information, and potential location address to [email protected] by April 26, 2024. The City emphasizes that this initial outreach aims to gather responses promptly, but submissions will continue to be welcomed beyond this date.

Later this spring, staff will bring a report to City Council in follow-up to the mayoral direction that prompted this outreach.

