Guelph Transit makes trip planning easier with mobile apps

A new partnership with Transit app, plus existing mobile apps offer Guelph Transit riders more personalized trip planning

Guelph, Ont., November 26, 2024 – For those looking to use Guelph Transit, downloading certain apps to your phone can make trip planning easier.

Plan your trip

Conventional bus service

Transit app: Transit app offers real time departure times for Guelph Transit, and other municipalities, too. For those who use conventional bus service, Transit app is a great tool for trip planning. The app shows accurate and up-to-date departure times in a user-friendly way. New this fall, Guelph Transit is now an official Transit app partner. This means users who open the app within Guelph city limits will automatically have access to enhanced trip planning features, which are typically only accessible to those who purchase Transit app’s paid version, Royale.

Learn more about how to use Transit app

Learn more about trip planning with Google Maps

On-demand and mobility bus service

Guelph Transit On-demand App: The Guelph Transit On-demand App is used for booking and scheduling on-demand and mobility rides.

Learn more about on-demand

Learn more about Mobility Services

Pay for your trip

OnYourWay App: The OnYourWay App does not offer trip planning, but instead acts as a digital OnYourWay fare card. Use the OnYourWay app to load fares onto your account.

Learn more about the OnYourWay App

To download these free apps onto your smartphone, visit the App Store if you have an iPhone, or the Google Play store if you use Android.

For more information

Courtney McDonald, Manager, Transit Business Services

Guelph Transit, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-993-7026 extension 2708

[email protected]