725 Imperial Road

File number OZS24-004

Rezone the subject lands from “Service Commercial” (SC) to a site-specific “Service Commercial” (SC-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a six-storey hotel.

Associated reports and materials

More information

Eric Rempel
[email protected] 

