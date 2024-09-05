725 Imperial Road

File number OZS24-004
Rezone the subject lands from “Service Commercial” (SC) to a site-specific “Service Commercial” (SC-XX) zone under City of Guelph Zoning By-law (2023)-20790, to permit the development of a six-storey hotel.
Associated reports and materials
- Rendering
- Covering Letter – March 2024
- Arborist Report – April 2023
- Building Elevations and Floor Plans – December 2023
- Conceptual Servicing Plan – August 9 2024
- Existing Conditions, Grading, and Servicing Plans
- Functional Servicing and SWM Design Report – August 9 2024
- Geotechnical Investigation – 2023.02
- Geotechnical Report – August 7 2024
- Landscape Design – March 2024
- Noise Report Study – March 2024
- Phase I ESA – August 6 2024
- Phase II ESA August 2024
- Planning Justification Report – March 2024
- Site Plan
- Traffic Geometric Plans – February 2024
- Tree Management Plan – April 2023
