26-40 Carden St and 27-39 Macdonell St

File number OZS24-012
The Official Plan and Zoning By-law Amendments are proposed to permit the development of a 14 storey building with 120 residential units and 595 square metres of at grade commercial space.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter – May 2024
- Architectural Drawings – May 2024
- Development Engineering Feasibility Report – May 2024
- Geotechnical Report – May 2024
- Heritage Impact Assessment – May 2024
- Parking Study – May 2024
- Phase 1 & 2 ESA – May 2024
- Planning Justification Report – May 2024
- Sun and Shadow Study – May 2024
- Transportation Letter – Loading – June 2024
- Urban Design Brief – May 2024
- Waste Survey Report – May 2024
- Wind Study – May 2024
- Salt Management Brief – May 2024
