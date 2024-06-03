Annual Paving Program – Rescheduled: Laird Road West & Downey Road

Laird Road West & Downey Road – Rescheduled for later this year

Notice date: May 29, 2024 (update to original construction notice issued May 22, 2024)

Project update

The planned road resurfacing at Laird Road West and Downey Road is being rescheduled for later this year. More information will be provided closer to the rescheduled date (date to be confirmed).

Map of proposed road construction

An aerial view of a map indicating the area of construction using red lines.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-766-5631
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]

