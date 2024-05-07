Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent

Notice date: May 8, 2024

About the project

As part of the Whitelaw Road Reconstruction project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to reconstruct Whitelaw Road, construct new watermain, sanitary and storm sewers, construct multi-use paths, and implement streetlighting and boulevard trees. Surface paving and other outstanding works is scheduled to take place starting May 13th 2024 and is expected to take 3 weeks.

The purpose of this project is to support the development of the properties along this section of Whitelaw Road, provide an active transportation corridor from the neighbourhood to the south to the commercial area around the Paisley Road and Elmira Road intersection, and promote traffic calming through narrowed lanes and boulevard trees.

Road closure May 13

Whitelaw Road will be closed for the duration of surface paving. No through traffic will be permitted. However, efforts will be made to ensure local access to driveways will be maintained. Delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Brennan Walker C.E.T.

Project Manager

Design & Construction, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2530

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]