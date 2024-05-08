Speedvale Avenue East – eastbound right lane closure

Key facts

The eastbound right lane on Speedvale Avenue East is closed due to safety concerns caused by surface settlement of the road.

The City is in the process of identifying the cause of the settlement and fixing the issue.

The lane will remain closed until a suitable solution can be implemented. The City is working expeditiously to resolve this issue. An update will be provided when more information is available.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to be careful when travelling along Speedvale Avenue East in the vicinity of the Speed River.

