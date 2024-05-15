Imperial Road North, Southern railway crossing closed starting May 28

Imperial Road North at the Southern railway crossing near Speedvale Road and Imperial Road.

Notice date: May 15, 2024

About the project.

The Guelph Junction Railway is upgrading the Southern railway crossing located at Imperial Road North.

Work begins May 28.

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, May 28, and take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

There will be no access to the sidewalk or bike across the railway crossing at Imperial Road. Please follow the posted signs for safety. During construction, the nearest access to avoid the construction will be Speedvale Road/Woodlawn Road to Elmira Road/Royal Road to Massey Road.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours. Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Les Petroczi, General Manager

Guelph Junction Railway, Office of the CAO

519-822-1260 extension 2825

[email protected]