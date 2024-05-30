Notice of Decision

In the matter of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18 in the City of Guelph, in the Province of Ontario.

Take notice that at their meeting of May 14, 2024 the Council of the Corporation of the City of Guelph refused the application made by the property owner of 2187 Gordon Street (2575950 Ontario Limited) indicating their intention to demolish all buildings on the property known as 2187 Gordon Street through Part IV, Sec. 34 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, Chapter 0.18.

If Council refuses an application under subclause 34 (4.2) (a) (iii), the owner of the property that was the subject of the application of intention to demolish may appeal Council’s decision to the Ontario Land Tribunal within 30 days of the day the owner received notice of council’s decision. Notice of appeal to the decision made by Council must be received by registered mail or delivered to the Clerk of the City of Guelph before 4 p.m. on July 2, 2024.

For more information, contact:

Stephen Robinson, Senior Heritage Planner

[email protected]

519-822-1260 extension 2496

Stephen O’Brien, City Clerk

City Hall, 1 Carden St.

Guelph, ON N1H 3A1

May 30, 2024