Marilyn Drive – One-way traffic westbound only starting May 13

Woolwich Street to Riverside Park

Notice date: May 6, 2024

About the project

Kieswetter Excavating is installing sewer pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 709 Woolwich Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

Work begins May 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 13 and will take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

One-way westbound traffic on Marilyn Drive

Marilyn Drive will only allow westbound traffic for about two days during the project, weather permitting. Two-way traffic will be permitted up to 31 Marilyn Drive, no eastbound traffic beyond this point. Eastbound traffic can use the entrance at 709 Woolwich Street (Riverside Park). Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians between 31-53 Marilyn Drive during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Woolwich Street and Riverside Park to use the alternative sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction, with access through Riverside Park.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kyle Gibson,

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]