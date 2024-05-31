Annual Paving Program

Laird Road West & Downey Road – Rescheduled for later this year
Notice date: May 29, 2024 (update to original construction notice issued May 22, 2024)
Project update
The planned road resurfacing at Laird Road West and Downey Road is being rescheduled for later this year. More information will be provided closer to the rescheduled date (date to be confirmed).
Map of Proposed Road Construction
For more information
For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:
Marko Deric, Construction Contract Administrator
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-766-5631
TTY 519-826-9771
[email protected]