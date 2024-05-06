Join us in celebrating Economic Development Week

The City of Guelph is thrilled to mark the 2024 Economic Development Week, from May 6 to 10. This is an annual celebration led by the International Economic Development Council. It aims to recognize and enhance efforts to create vibrant communities with strong economies.

During this week, Economic Development and Tourism will feature events and activities designed to showcase our local achievements in economic development and explore future opportunities for the growth and prosperity of our community.

Key events

Employment Survey

May – August 2024

City staff will visit Guelph businesses in person to conduct the survey

This program is instrumental in shaping economic development programming, informing growth planning, targeting business support connections, facilitating outreach and engagement and measuring economic trends.

Guelph Works Epic Job Fair

May 8, 2024

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Delta Hotels by Marriott – 50 Stone Road West, Guelph, ON N1G 0A9, Canada

The Career Education Council hosts the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair to connect local employers with those seeking new job opportunities.

Students in their last high school years or anyone looking for a new job opportunity are invited to attend the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair to meet with businesses, discover new industries and learn about open roles. Local employers will accept resumes and applications, while some may book interviews or conduct screening on the spot.

Job seekers interested in attending are welcome to stop by anytime. This free event offers you a chance to connect with local employers, explore employment opportunities, and network in-person!

Host a Booth

Local employers looking to hire for seasonal or longer-term positions are invited to host a booth at the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair.

Employers interested in exhibiting can visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/ticketing/a3ead07b-2511-42f9-9624-ed09ac0b72b1.

For more Information

James Goodram, General Manager Economic Development and Tourism

Economic Development and Tourism, Office of the CAO

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3567

[email protected]