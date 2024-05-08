College Avenue West full closure starting May 21

Road Closure: Lynwood Avenue to Rodney Boulevard

Intersection Closure: Edinburgh Road South and College Avenue West

Notice date: May 8, 2024

About the project

The City of Guelph is working to design and construct protected cycling infrastructure on the north and south sides of College Avenue West from Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane. This project is divided into 3 phases as seen in the below map. Construction of Phase 1 spans from Lynwood Avenue to University Avenue West. Phase 1 will be carried out in 2 stages. Stage 1 spans from Lynwood Avenue to Rodney Boulevard with Stage 2 spanning from Rodney Boulevard to University Avenue West.

The City is working with Steed & Evans to upgrade the existing watermain, install new protected cycling infrastructure including a protected intersection at College Avenue, and improve sidewalks along College Avenue.

Full intersection closure begins May 21

Full intersection closure at College Avenue West and Edinburgh Road South is expected to start on Tuesday, May 21, and is expected to remain closed until the end of August 2024. Additional notices will be circulated prior to the start of stage 2.

College Avenue West road closure

Road closures along College Avenue within the construction limits will take place to facilitate construction. Absolutely no through traffic will be permitted during the closure. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety and detour information. The road is expected to remain closed until December 2024.

Pedestrian and cyclist access

A pedestrian and bicycle detour will be provided along Rodney Boulevard, Floral Drive, and Lynwood Avenue. Pedestrians and cyclists should follow the posted detour signs.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and effort will be made to keep them accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before May 21st, 2024.

Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule. To mitigate mixing of carts during construction, we ask that carts be labelled with your house numbers.

Guelph Transit

Detours for routes 1, 2, 8, and 15 will be required during the full closure. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., PMP

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3960

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]