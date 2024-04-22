Vancouver Drive Water Valve Chamber Replacement

Notice Date: Monday, April 22, 2024

The City of Guelph is replacing a water valve chamber located on Vancouver Drive near Ottawa Street. The existing valve chamber is at the end of its service life and requires replacement.

Construction Timeline

Construction is expected to start on Monday, May 6, and will be completed by Sunday, May 19, weather permitting. Construction will occur during normal working hours (Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Road Closure – Vancouver Drive

Vancouver Drive will be closed to through traffic between both entrances to Ottawa Crescent for the duration of the work. Drivers should follow the detour signage posted.



Figure 1 – Work Area and Road Closure

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on the Southwest side of Vancouver Drive will be closed throughout construction. The Northeast sidewalk will stay open throughout the work.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property. Property owners will be notified by the contractor if temporary access constraints are necessary.

City Services

Temporary water outages may be required at times during the work. Impacted users will be notified in advance.

The construction contractor will be responsible for ensuring waste pickup is maintained on regularly scheduled pickup days.

More Information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding, and cooperation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Amanda Pepping, Project Manager

Water Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2187

TTY: 519-826-9771

[email protected]