Section of Cityview Drive North closed starting May 13

Lee Street to Cedarvale Avenue

Notice date: May 2, 2024

About the project

2489862 Ontario Inc. is repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 151 and 153 Cityview Drive North. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins May 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 13 and take about one day to complete, weather permitting.

Cityview Drive North closed

Cityview Drive North will be closed to through traffic from Lee Street to Cedarvale Avenue during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Cityview Drive North, however, there will be no through access at 151 Cityview Drive North.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]