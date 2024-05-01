Water Street and Denver Road closed starting May 13

Water Street from Denver Road to end

Denver Road from Water Street to Pacific Place

Notice date: May 1, 2024

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 300 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing a section of the road during construction.

Work begins May 13

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 13 and take about one week to complete on Denver Road and four weeks to complete on Water Street, weather permitting.

Water Street closed

Water Street will be closed to through traffic from Denver Road to the dead end for about four weeks during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Water Street, however, there will be no through access at 300 Water Street.

Denver Road closed

Denver Road will be closed to through traffic from Water Street to Pacific Place for about one week during the project. Local traffic will be permitted along Denver Road, however, there will be no through access 30m north-west of Pacific Place to Water Street.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Steve Neeb

Neeb Excavating Inc.

519-767-9104

[email protected]

Kyle Gibson, Manager

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]