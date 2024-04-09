University Avenue East and Simpson Way improvements starting April 22

Gordon Street to Cutten Fields and Simpson Way

Notice date: April 10, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Network Sewer and Watermain Ltd to complete infrastructure upgrades on University Avenue East and Simpson Way. The work on University Avenue East includes lining the sanitary sewer, upsizing the watermain, installing a small portion of storm sewer, making improvements to sidewalks and drainage including the addition of curb and gutter. Work on Simpson Way includes sewer lining and raising an existing maintenance hole. This project will improve the quality of water and sewer systems for residents in the area, now and into the future.

Work begins April 22

Work is expected to start on or about April 22, and will continue until the end of October. Residents may be contacted by the contractor and/or their representative to complete pre-construction surveys around the project site.

Lane reductions and property access

Traffic lanes will be restricted throughout the construction area, please follow posted signs for safety. All residences and businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Canada Post

Canada Post will be providing temporary community mailboxes at the corner of Gordon Street and University Avenue East during construction. All questions regarding mail delivery should be directed to Canada Post at 519-821-9405.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Jackie Kay, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2251

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]

For construction-specific information, please contact:

Mark Gosnell, Construction Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 4022

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]