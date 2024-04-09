Emergency Preparedness Week is May 5–11, join the City for an Emergency Preparedness Pavilion event May 10

Prepare for emergencies so you can stay safe every season

Guelph, Ont., April 9, 2024 – You can’t predict an emergency, but you can be prepared for one. During Emergency Preparedness Week, the City of Guelph is hosting an Emergency Preparedness Pavilion. This free public event is an opportunity to connect with emergency response organizations and agencies to learn all about preparing for an emergency so you can keep yourself, your family and your community safe when disaster strikes.

Emergency Preparedness Pavilion

Friday, May 10

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

Join 30 agencies and organizations, including the Guelph Fire Service, the Guelph–Wellington Paramedic Service and the Guelph Police Service for the latest information and resources to help you stay safe every season. Find a full list of participating organizations on the event page.

About Emergency Preparedness Week

Since 1996, Emergency Preparedness Week has been recognized annually across Canada on the first full week of May. It’s supported by Public Safety Canada, provincial and territorial emergency management organizations, and local organizations and agencies. The premise of Emergency Preparedness Week is simple: encourage Canadians to become better prepared to face a range of emergencies. In 2024, Emergency Preparedness Week runs May 5 through May 11. The national theme for the week is ‘Be prepared. Know your risks.’ Ontario’s provincial theme is ‘Stay safe every season.’

Subscribe to the free Alert Guelph public alert messaging system

Whether or not you’re able to join us at the Emergency Preparedness Pavilion, make sure to take a couple minutes to sign up for the free Alert Guelph public alert messaging system, powered by Voyent Alert!. Using just your postal code, you can register to get critical public safety messages during situations like severe weather events, large-scale power outages and disease outbreaks. This vital tool helps you stay informed when every minute matters. Learn more and sign up at guelph.ca/alert-guelph.

More information and resources to help you prepare for emergency situations can be found at guelph.ca/beprepared.

Emergency preparedness resources

For more information

Eric Lucko, Community Emergency Management Coordinator

Operations-Corporate & Community Safety

519-822-1260, extension 3885

[email protected]