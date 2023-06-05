City of Guelph welcomes new fire chief

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2023 – The City of Guelph is pleased to welcome Brian Arnold as its new fire chief and general manager of Guelph Fire Services.

“Chief Brian Arnold is a highly experienced and well-respected member of the fire community and we’re pleased to welcome him to the City of Guelph,” says Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer, Public Services. “As an employer of choice, our organization is able to attract top talent like Chief Arnold who will help us provide excellent services that uphold Guelph community safety and well-being.”

Chief Arnold brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as Chief and general manager of Guelph Fire Services. He began his career in 1993 as a firefighter in Toronto and has since honed his leadership skills with roles in London, Woodstock, and Sarnia, most recently serving as Fire Chief with Cambridge Fire Department.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Guelph Fire Services,” says Chief Arnold. “I’m eager to apply my steadfast commitment to community safety and equity, diversity and inclusion within the fire service to help advance Guelph’s shared vision of an inclusive, connected, prosperous city where we look after each other and our environment.”

In addition to his fire credentials, Chief Arnold holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Western Ontario and is an active board member of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs.

The City of Guelph and City of Cambridge are working together to develop a responsible transition plan with Chief Arnold set to start with the City of Guelph on July 31, 2023.

Media Contact

Mark Ellis, General Manager

Human Resources

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2848

[email protected]