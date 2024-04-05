Construction in Centennial Park starting April 10

Trailways throughout Centennial Park

Notice date: April 5, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable within the Centennial Park Area, connecting between Municipal Street and the Soccer Dome/Centennial Arena. The underground conduit installation will largely follow the path of the trailways within this area.

Work begins April 10

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday April 10 and take approximately three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

There will be no trailway closures during this work. There will be equipment sporadically placed along the side of the trail throughout the timeframe, but pedestrian access will not be impeded.

For approximately a two-day period within the overall three-week period, there will be a closure to the sidewalk on the west side of Edinburgh Road South at Edinburgh Road South and Forest Street. Pedestrians will need to cross at the nearby intersections, either at Municipal Street & Edinburgh Road South or at the southwest side of the Edinburgh Road South & Forest Street intersection to access the east side of Edinburgh Road South.

Environmental considerations

There will be no negative impact to trees within Centennial Park throughout this work.

Sports field considerations

There will be no change or impact to the baseball and soccer fields in this area. Any work neighboring the sports fields will be complete prior to the fields opening in early May.

Guelph Transit

There are no transit routes impacted by this work. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]