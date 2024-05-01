Speedvale Avenue West Watermain Project

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: April 30, 2024

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving complete minor surface asphalt repairs on Speedvale Avenue between the Hanlon Parkway and Edinburgh Road.

Lane restrictions to begin

Left hand turn lane restrictions at both Silvercreek and Dawson intersections on Speedvale will begin May 13, 2024.

Speedvale Avenue West lanes restricted

Left hand turn lanes, and turning movements will be restricted for the duration of five days while repairs are completed.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Transit will be on detour to facilitate the closing of the left turn lane and movements. Visit Guelph Transit for updates, at guelphtransit.ca.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Kyle Gibson, C.E.T

Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260

Mobile 519-831-5636

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]