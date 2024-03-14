West End Community Centre improvements continue, next phase begins March 18

About the project

The City is continuing with improvements to the West End Community Centre, replacing aged roofs in phases and undertaking minor maintenance work including rink 2 wall repairs and the creation of a storage area. This work supports the City’s commitment to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

City contractors will be working on:

Replacement and restoration of roof—March to June 2024

Conversion of concession area to storage space—April to end of June 2024

Repair of rink 2 wall—external work in June, internal work July to end of August 2024

Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre.

Cranes on site

Cranes and flatbed trucks will be used outside the community centre near the fire station and library side between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for loading and unloading materials on or around the following dates, weather permitting:

Roof along Library, loading of roof materials – between March 18–22 Roof along Fire Station – between April 8–12

Loading and unloading material will take one to two hours per crane activity and will be coordinated to not block the area for a full day. All the dates are tentative and will be confirmed as the project progresses.

Facility closures and parking restrictions

Facilities will remain open with slight operational limitations such as temporary HVAC interruptions.

The areas around and underneath the cranes must be kept clear and visitors are encouraged to enter the West End Community Centre through the main entrances when cranes are present. Signs will be posted to mark construction areas and available parking.

There will be temporary HVAC interruptions in spring 2024. Each construction area will have one week or less of HVAC interruption.

Dates Closed facility areas Entrances out of service One day between March 18–22 No closure expected No entrance closure expected One day between April 8–12 Fire Station side parking No entrance closure expected

Map of construction area

Map 1: Construction Area (Replacement of Roofs 2024, Concession Area, Arena Wall Repairs)

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

West End Community Centre operations

Wendy Kornelsen, Program Manager

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]

West End Community Centre energy upgrades

Amir Bhatti, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3630

[email protected]