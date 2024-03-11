City begins overnight work to inspect sewer lines

Notice Date: Monday, March 11

The City is working with I2S Infrastructure Intelligence Services to conduct overnight inspections of the sewer lines in four locations throughout Guelph this week:

On Delhi Street between Emma Street and Spring Street

On Speedvale Avenue East near the intersection at Sheridan Street

On Speedvale Avenue East near the intersection at Victoria Road

On College Avenue between Scottsdale Drive and Edinburgh Road South

The work, which will begin on March 11 and is expected to end on March 15, will be completed overnight between the hours of 6:00pm and 5:00am.

The purpose of this project is to assess the condition of underground sewer lines.

Lane reductions

There will be no lane reductions during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

More information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and cooperation during this important project.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Tina Rahimi, Project Manager

Wastewater Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3579

[email protected]