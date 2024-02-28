Spring into action with Guelph recreation programs

Spring and summer program schedule now available, registration opens March 20

Guelph, Ont., February 28, 2024 – Starting March 20 at 7:30 a.m., you can register for recreation programs running between April and September three ways:

online at recenroll.ca

by phone at 519-837-5699 from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. in person at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, and Evergreen Seniors Community Centre from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

After registration opening day, you can continue to register online any time, and by phone or in-person during regular operating hours, visible by facility at guelph.ca/rec-facilities.

Spring and summer programs include swimming, sports and leisure activities. Our offerings include fitness programs for all abilities, like:

Knockout Parkinson’s, a non-contact boxing program designed for individuals living with Parkinson’s,

Fitness Friends, a program for children of all abilities that focuses on balance, awareness and body coordination, and

Beat Blast Fitness, a high-intensity workout program designed to make participants sweat.

We also have a range of new and returning drop-in programs running throughout the spring and summer, like Run.Jump.Play, Preschool Drop-in and Youth Hang Out Hub.

Program schedules are live on RecEnroll so you can plan before registration opens.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Login to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

In the form that opens, enter the card information.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enrol in recreation programs with just a few clicks.

Work with us this summer

We’re looking for individuals who enjoy working with children, creating and participating in recreational activities and want to be part of a team to make summer fun for children and families in Guelph. We’re hiring for summer and inclusion camp counsellors, team leads, facilitators and program staff, with postings open until May 20. We’re also recruiting for aquatics positions, including swim instructor guards and assistant instructors. Find all our job postings and apply online at guelph.ca/careers.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program provides adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes, and other memberships. To learn more about these fee assistance options and to apply visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699, or visit any of our community centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion support so people of all abilities can participate? Inclusion support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5699

TTY 519-826-9771