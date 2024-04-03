Our commemorative bench program is back!

Guelph, Ont., April 3, 2024 – In 2022, the City took a break from the commemorative bench program to review the program’s goals, determine new installation locations, and modernize how to deliver the program to better serve the community. The program has now been updated and residents can dedicate a bench to a loved one, business or group.

About the benches

Benches can be installed in parks, along trails and in select greenspaces around Guelph. The Bench program’s design has been updated for the relaunch, and will include:

Wood-tone benches with black frames. All-black benches will no longer be used as they get too hot in the summer.

A 10-year guarantee covering the use of the location and basic repairs. Replacement of the plaque, if required, is not covered by the guarantee.

A word limit of 56 characters per line, with 4 lines maximum on the bench’s plaque.

Benches will be installed during two phases each year; one – at the end of spring and another at the start of fall. Custom installation times are not available.

Submit an application

To apply for a commemorative bench at one of our parks, trails or greenspaces, please contact [email protected] and one of our team members can help you begin the application process.

Please note there are a limited number of benches installed each year, and we are currently not accepting further benches in Riverside Park, Royal City Park, or the South End Community Park. Benches will be approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information

[email protected]