Give back to Guelph parks: Sign up for Clean and Green

We supply the bags, you supply the help

Guelph, Ont., March 18, 2024 – Registration for this year’s Clean and Green spring community cleanup is open. Give back to the spaces that have given us so much by signing up to clean Guelph’s parks, trails and open spaces during the month of April.

We invite you to join in this collective effort this spring: individuals, teams, businesses, neighbourhood and community groups, adults, and children – all are welcome. Let’s make this year our biggest clean up yet!

Register by selecting a space from our map; this will help ensure we’re not all cleaning the same places. If you’re feeling keen to clean, you can sign up to clean more than one site by registering multiple times! Let us know when you register if you need free garbage bags and gloves, and we’ll let you know when and where to pick them up.

Register by March 28

Register online in four easy steps:

1. Check the map to see if your preferred location is available (it will be outlined in green).

2. Click your location and make note of the name of the location on the map.

3. Select the location name from the drop-down menu.

4. Click submit to register.

Please email [email protected] or call 519-837-5626 if you want to clean up a location not shown on the map or need help with registration.

About Clean and Green

Clean and Green is a community event that encourages volunteers to sign up to help clean select parks, trails and greenspaces. The last cleanup in 2023 involved over 1,700 volunteers and saw 136 locations cleaned! Let’s work together to set a new community record this year.

For more information

[email protected]

519-837-5626