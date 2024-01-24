New for 2024: Summer camp registration day is February 14

Camp schedule now available on RecEnroll

Guelph, Ont., January 24, 2024 – Starting February 14 at 7:30 a.m., you can register kids for City summer camps three ways:

online at recenroll.ca

by phone at 519-837-5699 from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. in person at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, and Evergreen Seniors Community Centre from 7:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Following summer camp registration day, you can continue to register online any time, and by phone or in-person during regular operating hours, visible by facility at guelph.ca/rec-facilities.

This year, summer camp registration and spring/summer program registration are separate to provide an improved registration experience for everyone. Sign kids up for summer camps starting February 14, and register for spring and summer programs starting March 20.

City summer camps

City of Guelph summer camps are the perfect choice for your child’s next adventure. Our summer camps run from July 2 to August 30, with options for kids aged 4–6 and 5–12 and are packed with thrilling games, sports, crafts and activities that cater to each age group.

Summer camp options this year include Pottery Camp, Outdoor Adventure Camp, Claymation & Lego Animation Camp and many more. Check out all our 2024 summer camp offerings on RecEnroll and learn more about the philosophy behind our camp programs on our website at guelph.ca/camp.

Online registration is quick and easy

To make registering online even easier, you can add your credit card information to your RecEnroll account ahead of time. Here’s how:

Login to your account on recenroll.ca.

Choose the family member who will be adding their card information.

On the Family Member Detail page, scroll down to the Finance Info section and click/tap the “New” button.

In the form that opens, enter the card information.

Click/tap the “Save” button.

Now you’re ready to enrol in camps with just a few clicks.

Access to recreation for all

Everyone should have the opportunity to participate in recreation programs, including summer camps. In partnership with the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, the Free to Grow program provides grants to low-income families to help children and youth under 18 participate in recreation programs. For those over 18, the City’s Fee Assistance in Recreation (FAIR) program provides adults and seniors on a limited income with subsidies for recreation programs, passes, and other memberships. To learn more about these fee assistance options and to apply visit guelph.ca/support-services, call 519-837-5699, or visit any of our community centres.

Inclusion in recreation programs for people with a disability

Did you know that our recreation programs offer inclusion supports so people of all abilities can participate? Inclusion support is available for people with a disability who require extra support to participate in programs or camps. This service is provided at no additional cost.

We’ve adapted recreation programs with specialized programming to meet a variety of needs including Active Start for kids ages four to seven and FUNdamentals for kids ages seven to 12. We’re also offering our usual Waves with Friends and Friday Friends social groups.

For more information

guelph.ca/camp

[email protected]

519-837-5699