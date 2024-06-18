Guelph Junction Railway Multi-Use Trail to run from Woolwich Street to Woodlawn Road

New trail will connect Trans Canada Trail and the Guelph to Goderich Rail Trail

Guelph, Ont., June 18, 2024 – The City of Guelph is planning a new multi-use trail within the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) corridor, connecting Woolwich Street to Woodlawn Road.

The proposed trail is among those recommended in the Guelph Trail Master Plan. It will be approximately three metres wide and one kilometre long, with construction planned to begin in 2025 pending budget approval. A preliminary design is available to view.

This new path will enhance the citywide trail network, providing an accessible connection into Woodlawn Memorial Park and connecting two regional trail systems: the Trans Canada Trail (TCT) and the Guelph to Goderich Rail Trail (G2G).

The trail will run along the northeast side of the GJR rail line, within the GJR property. Starting at Woodlawn Road, the trail will connect to the existing sidewalk and run alongside the north property line shared with Woodlawn Memorial Park. A connection will lead to the cemetery road network and the beginning of the TCT route. The trail will continue in the GJR corridor behind the businesses on Woolwich Street and will connect with the newly installed multi-use path on Woolwich Street.

More information is available on the trail project’s webpage

Taking care of our trees

Construction of the trail will require the removal of trees beside Woodlawn Memorial Park. We’re making every effort to explore designs that preserve healthy trees and are developing plans that will see new trees planted along the trail and in the surrounding area.

Trails in Guelph

Guelph has over 1,000 hectares of parks and open space with more than 70 km of trails and paths to explore. Information, including trail maps, can be found at guelph.ca/parks.

