Margaret Greene Park cricket pitch surface to be replaced in July

Replacement scheduled for July 17 and 18

Notice date: July 15, 2024

About the project

The Margaret Greene Park cricket pitch is a well-loved and frequently used facility. We’ve been patching the turf surface as it has aged and worn but regular inspections and feedback from the community have made it clear the pitch has reached a point where a more robust repair is needed. This City is working with Centaur Products to replace the turf surface, with as little impact to facility users as possible.

Surface replacement scheduled for July 17-18

It’s expected the replacement will be completed quickly to limit disruption to users. Work is scheduled to take place July 17 and 18 with the pitch reopening Friday, July 19.

Please anticipate the pitch will be unavailable for the duration of the replacement project and avoid disrupting the work area.

Use of the nearby softball diamond will not be impacted during the pitch replacement.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Ian Ferguson, Project Manager

Sports and Leisure Grounds, Parks

519-822-1260 extension 2802

[email protected]