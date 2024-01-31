Convenient new property tax portal now available

Check your property tax info, go paperless and more!

Guelph, Ont., January 31, 2024 – Property owners in Guelph have a convenient new way to see their property tax information online: the property tax portal. Using the new portal will help property owners easily and securely check their property tax information, get and review property tax bills electronically, and sign up for and manage pre-authorized payments. Information about the portal will also be included with interim tax bills sent in early February.

Checking your information and getting your tax bills electronically isn’t just convenient—going paperless is also good for both the environment and for reducing clutter in your home. Visit guelph.ca/tax to learn how to get started with the property tax portal.

Resources

For more information

James Krauter, Manager

Finance – Taxation and Revenue

519-822-1260, extension 2334

[email protected]