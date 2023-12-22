York Road temporarily re-opened to traffic

Construction will resume in spring 2024

Notice date: December 22, 2023

York Road has been temporarily re-opened to traffic. The next stage of construction work will take place in the spring of 2024, which will include the closure of York Road from Brockville Avenue to Victoria Road.

About the project

The closure from Stevenson Street to Brockville Avenue is one stage of the York Road reconstruction program. The project aims to improve water, wastewater, and multimodal transportation (pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists) to support future city growth. The project will improve existing and future services for residents and businesses city-wide.

This year’s work included complex, large-scale underground infrastructure upgrades with significant environmental constraints. This work is time-consuming but necessary to maintain service levels for residents as the city grows.

Impacts for businesses and residents

The City tries to maintain access to local businesses throughout construction but recognizes the impact traffic disruptions have for both businesses and residents. The City will meet with impacted businesses in the new year and will host an open house in March to provide detailed information about the project.

Map of construction area

For more information

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Construction inquiries:

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T.

Contract Administrator, Engineering Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3960

Mobile 519 831-8390

[email protected]

Project inquiries:

Steven Di Pietro, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2348

Mobile 226-820-0154

[email protected]