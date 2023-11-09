Notice of passed bylaw amendments

Guelph City Council passed the following bylaws on November 6, 2023:

By-laws (2023) – 20850 and By-law (2023) – 20851 about 855 and 927 Victoria Road South. For more information about the bylaw amendments visit https://guelph.ca/2018/11/855-and-927-victoria-road-south/

For more information about any of the above contact Planning Services at 519-837-5616 or [email protected]. If you would like to appeal any of the bylaws above, you must file a Notice of Appeal with the City Clerk before 4:00 p.m. on November 28, 2023, by contacting the Clerk’s Office at 519-837-5603 or [email protected].