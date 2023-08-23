City leaders call for housing, paramedic offload delays and mental health support at AMO conference

London, Ont., August 23, 2023– The City of Guelph joined over 2000 participants from across Ontario at the 2023 Association of Municipalities of Ontario’s (AMO) annual conference from August 20-23. City leaders asked the province for support to improve important services and address local priorities in Guelph. This will help the city grow and be ready for the future.

“The AMO conference is an opportunity for the City to have important conversations with our provincial government counterparts,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie. “I want to thank the Province for listening to our concerns and being open to working with us on solutions to issues such as the housing crisis, homelessness and brownfield redevelopment.”

City leaders return having participated in productive discussions with provincial leaders on:

housing and growth

paramedic offload delays and the root issue of hospital staffing, capacity and funding

community mental health needs and gaps

Indigenous relations and advancing reconciliation

brownfield remediation, and

infrastructure funding.

“We had so many constructive conversations at this year’s conference,” said Scott Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Guelph.

“Key challenges like housing and healthcare need all levels of government working together to solve, and I’m confident our provincial partners will support our asks. We were also pleased to showcase our 2024-2027 Strategic Plan, Future Guelph as it defines our priorities for the next four years.”

The City of Guelph, together with community partners and key municipal associations, will continue to advocate, consult and delegate on matters affecting the Guelph community, the City of Guelph, and cities across Ontario.

City representatives and meeting details

Representing the City were Mayor Cam Guthrie alongside

Councillor Carly Klassen (ward 2);

Councillor Phil Allt (ward 3);

Councillor Linda Busuttil (ward 4);

Councillors Ken Yee Chew and Dominique O’Rourke (ward 6);

MPP Mike Schreiner; and

Executive Team members and Intergovernmental Services staff.

City leaders met with

Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones;

Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks, David Piccini;

Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Greg Rickford;

Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Michael Tibollo;

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Infrastructure, Amarjot Sandhu;

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sport, Laura Smith;

the leader of Ontario’s Official Opposition, the New Democrat Party, Marit Stiles; and

senior staff from the Ministry of Transportation.

About the Association of Municipalities Ontario

The Association of Municipalities Ontario is a non-profit organization representing almost all of Ontario’s 444 municipal governments. AMO supports and enhances strong and effective municipal government in Ontario and promotes the value of municipal government as a vital and essential component of Ontario and Canada’s political system.

Media Contact

Kimberly Krawczyk, Manager, Policy and Intergovernmental Relations

Strategy, Innovation and Intergovernmental Services

Office of the Chief Administrative Officer

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3464

[email protected]