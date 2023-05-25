City of Guelph receives over $2 million from Government of Canada for three climate change-related infrastructure projects

Funds will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make it easier for people to navigate local trails, sidewalks and paths

Key facts

The City is getting $1.7 million from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program for upgrades to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning system at the West End Community Centre.

The City is getting $420,000 from the Government of Canada’s Zero Emission Infrastructure Program to install 24 Level 2 fleet vehicle charging stations and four fast chargers for electric buses.

The City is getting $50,000 from the Government of Canada’s Active Transportation Fund to support its active transportation wayfinding strategy.

Media release

Guelph, Ont., May 25, 2023 – Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield announced this week that the City of Guelph is getting over $2 million from the Government of Canada to fund three critical infrastructure projects.

“These investments will bring us another step closer to becoming a net-zero carbon community by 2050,” explains Bryan Ho-Yan, the City’s manager of Corporate Energy and Climate Change. “I’m pleased the Federal government values our commitment to Race To Zero and is willing to financially support our collective goals.”

About the projects

Energy-efficient upgrades at West End Community Centre

The City of Guelph is getting $1.7 million from the Government of Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program to upgrade the heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) system at the West End Community Centre.

“This is a smart and practical way for us to reduce carbon emissions from City facilities,” says Ho-Yan. “The new HVAC units use air source heat pumps instead of natural gas burners for heating which is cleaner and more energy efficient.”

The upgraded HVAC equipment at the West End Community Centre includes 20 new units that recover waste heat, are better insulated, and use air source heat pumps to heat and cool the community centre. This will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions of the community centre by almost 55 per cent while keeping it comfortable inside.

The City contributed $478,000 to the project which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 740 tonnes annually, an amount equal to emissions from 165 gas-powered cars.

Electric vehicle charging stations

The Government of Canada has granted $420,000 from its Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) to install 24 Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations and four fast chargers by the end of 2023. The City is contributing $1.3 million to the project.

The City previously worked with the ZEVIP program to install the existing 24 Level 2 electric vehicle charging stations at City facilities that already support public EV charging. By the end of 2023, City staff will install another 24 new units for fleet vehicle charging at key work locations:

City Hall, 1 Carden Street

Public Works, 45 Municipal Street

Water Resource Recovery Centre, 530 Wellington Road West

Waste Resource Innovation Centre, 110 Dunlop Drive

M. Woods Pumping Station, 29 Waterworks Place

Guelph Transit, 170 Watson Road South

The City’s current inventory of electrified vehicles includes 20 hybrid vehicles, three electric ice-resurfacers and 10 electric passenger vehicles used for Security and Building Standards staff. The City will deploy the first four electric buses this year, which is a big step forward as bus operations account for more than 30 per cent of total greenhouse gas emissions from all City activities. This investment enables the City to purchase additional electric vehicles as it continues its transition to a complete electrified fleet.

Active transportation wayfinding strategy

The Government of Canada is investing $50,000 through the Active Transportation Fund to support the City’s active transportation wayfinding strategy.

“Guelph has an incredible network of off-road trails that are well loved by our community. The wayfinding system will help people use the trails to get to popular destinations by foot and by bike without having to open a map or their phone,” explains Jennifer Juste, the City’s manager of Transportation Planning. “Many destinations can be accessed without having to use any major roads at all, offering peaceful, beautiful and car-free options to get across the city.”

The City is contributing $150,000 to the project, which will help create a consistent system of directional signs to make it easier for people to use Guelph’s trails, sidewalks and paths safely and efficiently. The project is currently in the planning stages with community engagement expected to take place this fall.

Supporting Guelph's priorities

In addition to supporting net-zero community goals, these investments will help sustain our future by supporting the City’s efforts to mitigate climate change and protect our environment. Learn more about the City’s goal of becoming a net zero carbon community and using 100 per cent renewable energy at guelph.ca/energy.

