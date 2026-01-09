91 Westmount Road

File Number OZS25-017

An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received from GSP Group for the lands municipally known as 91 Westmount Road on behalf of the owners, Wellington Hall (Academy) Inc., to convert the existing office/commercial building on the subject lands to an institutional school building through the passing of Temporary Use By-law. Further details of the requested Zoning By-law Amendment can be found in the supporting documents submitted with this application.

