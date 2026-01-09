File Number OZS25-017
An application for a Zoning By-law Amendment has been received from GSP Group for the lands municipally known as 91 Westmount Road on behalf of the owners, Wellington Hall (Academy) Inc., to convert the existing office/commercial building on the subject lands to an institutional school building through the passing of Temporary Use By-law. Further details of the requested Zoning By-law Amendment can be found in the supporting documents submitted with this application.
Associated reports and materials
- Temporary Use By-Law Cover Letter – November 2025
- 91 Westmount Road Bollard Figure – July 2025
- 91 Westmount Road Noise Impact Study – December 2025
- Functional Servicing Report – October 2025
- Noise Impact Study – November 2025
- Responses to Noise Comments- November 2025
- Record of Site Condition Acknowledgement Letter – January 2026
- Site Plan – June 2025
For more information
Eric Rempel, Planner II
[email protected]