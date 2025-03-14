Guelph Recreation introduces the Aquatics Leadership Academy

Guelph, Ont., March 14, 2025 – Dive into leadership! Guelph Recreation has a new Aquatics Leadership Academy plan for those looking to enhance their knowledge and skills in aquatic leadership or become a certified swim instructor or lifeguard. This plan allows residents of Guelph to pay a one-time fee of $300 to register for all five core aquatic leadership courses. The plan can also be used for lane swims and drop-in skill development sessions, allowing you to practice your skills and receive feedback from leadership instructors. Save over 70 per cent when you buy the plan, instead of registering individually – that’s a savings of $785!

Courses included in the plan are:

Bronze Medallion and Emergency First Aid (ages 13+)

Bronze Cross (ages 13+)

Standard First Aid with CPR C (ages 14+)

National Lifeguard (ages 15+)

Swim and Lifesaving Instructor (ages 15+)

Why take aquatic leadership courses?

Our aquatic leadership courses provide enhanced understanding of lifesaving principles. Participants not only learn important water smart practices – but they have fun while doing it!

By completing the above courses, you will become eligible to apply for swim instructor or lifeguard opportunities at the City of Guelph. As we plan to open our new community centre in the South End of Guelph next year, there will be more aquatic employment opportunities with the City. These opportunities offer:

Improved leadership skills

The ability to leave a lasting impression on others

Valuable life skills

Expanded confidence and communication

A flexible work schedule and the opportunity to expand your resume

Benefits to your physical fitness and overall health

How to purchase

The Academy is open to anyone 13 and older, providing the perfect pathway to develop confidence, leadership, and lifesaving skills that will serve you well for years to come. The plan is $300 for residents of Guelph and $750 for non-residents. When you purchase the Aquatics Leadership Academy plan, course registration must be completed before March 2027. The plan only includes enrollment fees, not course manuals.

The plan can be purchased online at recenroll.ca, in person at West End Community Centre, Victoria Road Recreation Centre, Evergreen Senior Centre and ServiceGuelph or over the phone by calling 519-837-5699.

For more Information

Breann Robb, Recreation Supervisor, Aquatics

Recreation Services, Culture and Recreation

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2470

[email protected]