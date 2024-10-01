Public Space Use bylaw comes into effect today

Guelph, Ont., October 1, 2024 – Starting today, the City of Guelph’s Public Space Use bylaw is in effect. Approved by City Council on September 10, 2024, the bylaw aims to achieve a balance that allows for spaces owned or operated by the City to be accessed and enjoyed by all residents for their intended community purposes, and the safeguarding of certain special-purpose and sensitive areas, while having compassion and consideration for those who are living unsheltered.

The new bylaw does not prohibit encampments in Guelph; rather, it regulates certain areas and specifies conditions which are intended to balance various uses of public space, including safe use by those living in or accessing an encampment and areas nearby. Some of these conditions include:

That temporary structures must be a certain distance from railways and waterways to minimize risk for those living unsheltered, and be separated at specific distances from splashpads and schools to ensure safe access for other community members;

Restricting the use and occupation of environmentally sensitive areas to protect natural habitats and drinking water safety;

Regulating how propane tanks are kept and stored in or around temporary structures on City property to prevent accidents, and;

Preventing misuse of municipal electricity, water, and other infrastructure for safety and service continuity.

Through mapping of the regulated areas, the City’s new Public Space Use bylaw map shows the areas of the city where temporary structures are permitted under certain conditions or are only partially restricted.

The City is committed to leading with a respectful, human-centred, and education-first approach as we work with those whose sheltering options may be impacted by the new bylaw.

What is the City doing to help address homelessness?

Homelessness is a complex issue, and the City works collaboratively with the County of Wellington, community partners, and local agencies to provide support while also advocating to higher levels of government for more and better resources for unsheltered individuals in our community.

As the provincially designated housing service provider in our area, the County of Wellington leads programs aimed at preventing homelessness in Guelph and Wellington County, however, the City supports these efforts through a variety of initiatives by:

Providing $20 million in base funding to the County every year to fund the City’s share of provincially legislated social housing services, and;

Providing financial support for additional housing programs and initiatives; most recent examples include: Providing $450,000 to County of Wellington for the provision of basic needs for unsheltered individuals in Guelph. Planning to work with the Wellington-Guelph Health and Housing Community Planning Table to develop a plan for portable washrooms, waste bins, and sharps disposal to encampments in Guelph.



The City also provides funding for supportive housing and equity-deserving members in our community. Over the last few years, we have contributed:

In 2021: $884,000 was provided to Stepping Stone and $384,000 to Wyndham House for youth supportive housing.

In 2022: $1.36 million in capital funding was provided to the Kindle Supportive Housing project at 10 Shelldale Crescent, plus $500,000 in matching contributions for the Homes for Good campaign to raise funds in support of the capital costs for three local supportive housing projects. Council approved $250,000 in funding for Royal City Mission to extend daytime shelter hours in 2023, then in 2023 Council also approved continuation of funding until the end of March 2024 totalling $64,000.

In 2023: An additional $500,000 was provided for the Kindle project. The property at 65 Delhi Street was provided to the County of Wellington to be redeveloped for transitional housing (currently in progress), valued at approximately $1.4 million.



The City’s priority is to help everyone feel secure and provide support to those who need it. Our focus is not on the removal of people from encampments, but rather on making sure those living in them are safe and helping them to find longer-term housing solutions.

What can I do to help address homelessness?

Everyone has a role to play in helping to address homelessness. Those in the community interested in helping to support those living unsheltered can volunteer for or make donations to local community organizations, or advocate to all levels of government for more resources to address the root causes of homelessness.

If you see or know of someone in need of assistance, contact Bylaw staff who can help direct individuals to agencies that will be able to offer support. If it’s an emergency, always call 9-1-1 first.

If you see a structure or encampment that you believe is in a restricted area or being used in a manner that is not compliant with the bylaw, you can call Bylaw at 519-837-2529 or use the Report a Problem map so Bylaw staff can ensure the safety of the people living there, connect them with support, and help direct them to a more appropriate location.

Resources

For more information

Colleen Clack-Bush

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2588

[email protected]